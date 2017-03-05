Beat Chelsea Please, Tottenham Hotspur Star Tells West Ham

Follow @insidefutbol





Harry Kane admits Tottenham Hotspur are crossing their fingers for West Ham United to beat Chelsea on Monday night.



Spurs beat Everton 3-2 at White Hart Lane on Sunday afternoon to move to within seven points of Premier League leaders Chelsea and the north London outfit are hoping the Blues slip up against the Hammers.











Chelsea take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Monday night and Kane admits Tottenham will be cheering for Slaven Bilic's side, something they do not usually do.



He said on Sky Sports following the win over Everton: " We want West Ham to win against Chelsea tomorrow.





"We don't normally say that", Kane added.

Kane scored two of Spurs' goals against Ronald Koeman's Everton side at White Hart Lane and claims that he is feeling in good shape and was craving a hat-trick.



"I wanted that third goal and I had chances which I should have scored.



"It would have been another match ball, but delighted with the win.



"I feel sharp, fitter than ever, so I need to keep it going.



"Every time I go out there I want to score goals."



Kane has now netted 19 times in the Premier League for Spurs this season and is firing on all cylinders as Mauricio Pochettino's men enter the business end of the campaign, where they still hope to be able to reel in Chelsea.

