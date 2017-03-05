XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/03/2017 - 11:32 GMT

Eboue Kouassi On Bench – Celtic Team vs St Mirren Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs St Mirren
Competition: Scottish Cup
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Celtic have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to St Mirren in a Scottish Cup quarter-final tie at Parkhead this afternoon as they seek to book a semi-final spot.

Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers is aiming his side towards a domestic treble in his first season in charge at Celtic, having already secured the Scottish League Cup and all but having won the Scottish Premiership. Celtic also head into this match on an unbeaten domestic run of a whopping 33 games.




But in St Mirren they face a side that have recently hit form and won their last four games on the spin in all competitions.

Celtic are without James Forrest and Tom Rogic due to injury, but to get the job done Rodgers picks Craig Gordon between the sticks, while Dedryck Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko are the central defensive pairing. Scott Brown captains the side from midfield, while Scott Sinclair, Gary Mackay-Steven and Stuart Armstrong will be looking to supply Moussa Dembele.

From the bench, the Celtic manager has Eboue Kouassi available if needed, while Patrick Roberts is another option for Rodgers.

 


Celtic Team vs St Mirren

Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Sviatchenko, Tierney, Brown, Bitton, Armstrong, Mackay-Steven, Sinclair, Dembele

Substitutes: De Vries, Simunovic, Griffiths, Gamboa, Roberts, McGregor, Eboue Kouassi
 