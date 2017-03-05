Former Crystal Palace Supremo Rules Out Bid To Buy Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has ruled himself out of making a bid to buy Scottish giants Rangers.



The Gers are enduring a tough campaign back in the Scottish top flight and have just been handed a Scottish Cup semi-final tie against rivals Celtic.











The Ibrox outfit also are without a permanent manager at present following the departure of Mark Warburton and chairman Dave King has attracted criticism from fans who feel he has not sufficiently flashed the cash to get Rangers challenging Celtic once again.



Former Palace supremo Jordan was asked on Twitter if he wants to buy Rangers.





And he explained that although he has a soft spot for the Gers, he thinks the Scottish Premiership is a poor league.

"Sorry, but as much as I think Rangers are a great club, the SPL is just a poor league", Jordan said.



There are no signs of King and the current board being ready to sell up and leave Rangers at present and the Gers are looking to bring in a new manager and also appoint a director of football.



Southampton's Ross Wilson is the current favourite for the director of football role.

