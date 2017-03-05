It’s All About How Much Owners Back Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool Legend Believes

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Ray Houghton believes that success next season for the Reds will come down to how well-backed Jurgen Klopp is in the transfer market.



Klopp made a profit on his dealings in the transfer window last summer and did not sign a single player in the January window, despite Liverpool's form slumping at the start of 2017.











With a number of youngsters regularly included on the bench, there has been little in the way of competition for places for several first team stars and Houghton believes Liverpool lack strength in depth.



In Liverpool's 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday, Klopp had youngsters Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold amongst the substitutes.





Houghton feels such a lack of strength in depth needs addressing and is hopeful Liverpool's American owners, Fenway Sports Group, will back Klopp to add to the squad.

"He's trying to build. It's all about finances and what he gets in the summer", Houghton said on LFC TV.



"There is no doubt if you want to be competing in every competition then you need depth to your squad.



"Looking at Liverpool's bench yet again [against Arsenal] there were a lot of youngsters there, who are not maybe ready at the moment, it might be another one or two years down the line before you see the best of them.



"I'd like to see him with good money in the summer bring in three or four top quality players", the former midfielder continued, before explaining he wants the Reds to act quickly in the transfer market.



"I hope they do it early. If they are going to bring in players go and do it early and get them ready for pre-season.



"It makes it easier to integrate them."



Liverpool are currently battling to secure a spot in the top four, having fallen badly since the start of the year; the Reds headed into 2017 counted as Chelsea's main challengers for the title, in the semi-final of the EFL Cup and looking forward to an FA Cup campaign.

