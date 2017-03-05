It’s Time To Go Arsene Wenger, But Arsenal Will Build Statue To You – Mark Lawrenson

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal will build a statue of Arsene Wenger, Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes, after the pressure cranked up a notch following a 3-1 defeat for the Gunners at Anfield.



Wenger took the decision to start with Alexis Sanchez on the bench at Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp's men were 2-0 up by half time and in cruise control.











Sanchez came on at the break and helped Danny Welbeck pull one back, but Liverpool sealed the deal in injury time to run out 3-1 winners and pile further pressure on Wenger.



Lawrenson had the chance to view Arsenal at close quarters while at Anfield for Liverpool's in-house TV channel and feels that Wenger has probably already made up his mind to quit the Gunners at the end of the season.





Speaking on LFC TV, Lawrenson said: "I would think it's probably time for the manager. I think privately he's probably already made up his mind.

"I think there is a myriad of reasons why it's time for him to go, just for his own sanity.



"Also for his legacy and everything he's done.



"If they now limp along until the end of the season, lose a couple more games, they will just be chipping away at him."



And Lawrenson believes when all is said and done the Gunners will choose to build a statue to honour Wenger.



"I think it's time for him to say 'it's been absolutely magnificent'.



"And they will build a statue to him", the former Liverpool defender added.



Arsenal have slipped below Liverpool in the Premier League following their defeat at Anfield and are next in action in the Champions League on Tuesday night when they host Bayern Munich in the second leg of their last 16 tie, trailing 5-1.

