06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/03/2017 - 16:00 GMT

Let’s Take Superb Form Into Celtic Game – Rangers Star Rallies Troops For Derby

 




Rangers striker Joe Garner wants the Gers to take their improved form into next weekend's Old Firm clash against rivals Celtic.

The Ibrox outfit lost successive away matches last month, going down to Dundee and Inverness, something which cast doubt on their ability to catch and overhaul Aberdeen in second place.




However, a midweek 3-2 win over St Johnstone and a Scottish Cup 6-0 drubbing of Hamilton on Saturday, both at Ibrox, have brought confidence back to the club.

Garner, who helped himself to a hat-trick against Hamilton, is now hoping Rangers can take their improved form into their meeting with Celtic at Parkhead.
 


"There's been quite a bit of criticism, but the lads played really well [against Hamilton] and hopefully we can take that form on to the Celtic game next week", Garner was quoted as saying by STV.

And Garner says he can see real improvement under the leadership of caretaker boss Graeme Murty.

"The lads have improved under Graeme with every week."

Rangers face a tough task away at Celtic though as they will meet a side unbeaten in their last 34 domestic games and seemingly heading towards a treble of trophies.
 