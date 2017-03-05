Rangers Star “Gutted” To Miss Celtic Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Joe Garner says he is "gutted" to be suspended for Rangers' visit to Celtic next weekend.



The £1.8m summer signing netted a hat-trick in Rangers' 6-0 demolition of Hamilton in the Scottish Cup on Saturday at Ibrox, helping the Gers to book a semi-final spot.











But he will not have the chance to take his form into the Old Firm game as he is suspended for the trip to Parkhead.



And Garner admits he is gutted to be missing out, though hopes his team-mates can rise to the occasion in his absence.





"I'm gutted to be suspended", Garner was quoted as saying by STV.

"But the lads will go there full of confidence and hopefully we get a good result.



"We've had a few bad results away from home but we've now put back-to-back wins together at Ibrox so we'll go into the Celtic game after a good victory", the former Preston North End striker added.



Rangers have lost all three meetings against Celtic this season, though their last two defeats have come by just one-goal margins.



At present, the Gers will head to Parkhead under caretaker boss Graeme Murty, who took the role following the resignation of Mark Warburton.

