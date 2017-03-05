XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/03/2017 - 22:13 GMT

That Proved Alfonso Pedraza Can Adapt To English Football – Former Leeds United Star

 




Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes Alfonso Pedraza's performance for the Whites at Birmingham City and the way he responded to a robust challenge has shown he can adapt to life in the Championship.                   

Pedraza was brought off the bench by Leeds boss Garry Monk at St. Andrew's and scored his side's third goal, drilling a low shot into the corner of the net after being slipped in by countryman Pablo Hernandez.




The winger, who was signed by Leeds on loan from La Liga outfit Villarreal in the January transfer window, has not yet nailed down a regular starting spot at Elland Road.

But Whelan is now convinced that Pedraza, who is not yet used to the cut and thrust of English football, will be able to adapt, noting the way he kept going after being on the end of a cynical foul from David Davis in the 72nd minute.
 


"Pedraza was productive, exciting and hard-working, and he was composed when you needed him to be", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"The way he bounced back up after that challenge showed he can adapt to this league", he added.

Leeds have a mandatory purchase option included in their loan deal for Pedraza which will compel the club to pay €10m to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer if they win promotion to the Premier League.

Next up for the Whites is a trip tp Fulham on Tuesday evening.
 