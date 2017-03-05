That Proved Alfonso Pedraza Can Adapt To English Football – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes Alfonso Pedraza's performance for the Whites at Birmingham City and the way he responded to a robust challenge has shown he can adapt to life in the Championship.



Pedraza was brought off the bench by Leeds boss Garry Monk at St. Andrew's and scored his side's third goal, drilling a low shot into the corner of the net after being slipped in by countryman Pablo Hernandez.











The winger, who was signed by Leeds on loan from La Liga outfit Villarreal in the January transfer window, has not yet nailed down a regular starting spot at Elland Road.



But Whelan is now convinced that Pedraza, who is not yet used to the cut and thrust of English football, will be able to adapt, noting the way he kept going after being on the end of a cynical foul from David Davis in the 72nd minute.





"Pedraza was productive, exciting and hard-working, and he was composed when you needed him to be", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"The way he bounced back up after that challenge showed he can adapt to this league", he added.



Leeds have a mandatory purchase option included in their loan deal for Pedraza which will compel the club to pay €10m to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer if they win promotion to the Premier League.



Next up for the Whites is a trip tp Fulham on Tuesday evening.

