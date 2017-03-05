We’re Making History – Mauricio Pochettino Proud As Spurs Beat Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham Hotspur are in the process of making history and has expressed his pride at his side following a 3-2 win over Everton at White Hart Lane.



Harry Kane opened the scoring in the 20th minute for Spurs, who went in leading 1-0 at the break.











The England striker then extended Spurs' lead in the 56th minute, setting his side seemingly on the way towards a comfortable three Premier League points.



Everton had hope in the 81st minute though when Romelu Lukaku struck, though Dele Alli restored Spurs' two-goal advantage in injury time; Everton then claimed a consolation also in injury time through Enner Valencia.





Spurs have now closed the gap with league leaders Chelsea to seven points, though the Blues can go ten clear again by beating West Ham on Monday night.

Pochettino's men are putting up a title tilt and also fighting to finish in the top four and the Argentine boss feels proud at how his side are continuing to develop and have aided in Kane's superb form.



"It is a fantastic achievement for the group. We feel very proud.



"We make history with this group, they are good players and it is only the start of good things in the future", he told Sky Sports.



"It is very good to play in front of our fans, the atmosphere is great and we can feel that.



"We are in a very good position here."



The Spurs boss also reiterated his praise for Kane, who is on fire in 2017 and has scored 13 goals in 12 games in all competitions, dubbing the England hitman "one of the best".



"He one of the best. I repeat that not only if he scores, even if he does not score.



"He had a good game, he was fantastic.



"He deserves all the praise and it is fantastic he is in our side", Pochettino added.

