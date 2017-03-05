XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/03/2017 - 18:24 GMT

We’re Making History – Mauricio Pochettino Proud As Spurs Beat Everton

 




Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham Hotspur are in the process of making history and has expressed his pride at his side following a 3-2 win over Everton at White Hart Lane.

Harry Kane opened the scoring in the 20th minute for Spurs, who went in leading 1-0 at the break.




The England striker then extended Spurs' lead in the 56th minute, setting his side seemingly on the way towards a comfortable three Premier League points.

Everton had hope in the 81st minute though when Romelu Lukaku struck, though Dele Alli restored Spurs' two-goal advantage in injury time; Everton then claimed a consolation also in injury time through Enner Valencia.
 


Spurs have now closed the gap with league leaders Chelsea to seven points, though the Blues can go ten clear again by beating West Ham on Monday night.

Pochettino's men are putting up a title tilt and also fighting to finish in the top four and the Argentine boss feels proud at how his side are continuing to develop and have aided in Kane's superb form.

"It is a fantastic achievement for the group. We feel very proud.

"We make history with this group, they are good players and it is only the start of good things in the future", he told Sky Sports.

"It is very good to play in front of our fans, the atmosphere is great and we can feel that.

"We are in a very good position here."

The Spurs boss also reiterated his praise for Kane, who is on fire in 2017 and has scored 13 goals in 12 games in all competitions, dubbing the England hitman "one of the best".

"He one of the best. I repeat that not only if he scores, even if he does not score.

"He had a good game, he was fantastic.

"He deserves all the praise and it is fantastic he is in our side", Pochettino added.
 