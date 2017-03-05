XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/03/2017 - 15:03 GMT

Willy Caballero Starts – Manchester City Team vs Sunderland Confirmed

 




Fixture: Sunderland vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to take on struggling Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side can close to within eight points of league leaders Chelsea, albeit temporarily, by taking all three points against David Moyes' men.




Manchester City head into the fixture on the back of a 5-1 win over Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup in midweek.

Looking to make no mistake at Sunderland, Guardiola selects Sergio Aguero to spearhead his side's attack, while the Argentine is supported by Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and David Silva. Yaya Toure and Fernandinho will aim to control midfield, while at the back John Stones and Aleksandar Kolarov are the central pairing ahead of goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

On the bench, the Citizens manager has Kevin De Bruyne if needed, while Nolito is an attacking option.

 


Manchester City Team vs Sunderland

Caballero, Sagna, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy, Toure, Fernandinho, Silva, Sterling, Sane, Aguero

Substitutes: Bravo, Otamendi, Fernando, Nolito, Iheanacho, Delph, De Bruyne
 