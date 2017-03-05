Yes, Jurgen Klopp Has Decision To Make But One Is Better Player – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson admits that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will have a decision to make next weekend over whether to bring Dejan Lovren back into the team at the expense of Ragnar Klavan.



Lovren, who has returned from injury, was on the bench during Liverpool's 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday with Klavan starting at the back alongside Joel Matip.











Lawrenson feels Klavan gave a good account of himself against the Gunners and therefore Klopp has a decision to make when Liverpool play Burnley next weekend.



But Lawrenson, himself a former centre-back, believes Lovren is the better player, even though Klavan does nothing wrong and is a no-nonsense centre-half.





"Absolutely [Klopp has a choice to make], but it's a great decision to have", Lawrenson said on LFC TV.

"I think Lovren and Matip are the two, but Klavan does absolutely nothing wrong at all.



"He doesn't try anything he's not capable of doing and you know exactly what to expect from him.



"It's priceless.



"But Lovren's a better player", he added.



Liverpool snapped up Klavan from Bundesliga outfit Augsburg last summer, but Klopp has preferred a partnership between Matip and Lovren when the duo have been available for selection.



The Reds next host Burnley at Anfield on Sunday.

