06/03/2017 - 19:03 GMT

Andy Carroll Starts – West Ham Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to London rivals Chelsea in a Premier League fixture this evening.

The Hammers beat Chelsea at the London Stadium in the EFL Cup earlier this season, but face a tougher task tonight as the Blues will name a full strength side, which was not the case in the cup game.




West Ham are without the suspended Michail Antonio, which makes the task of beating Chelsea more complicated.

Between the sticks manager Slaven Bilic picks Darren Randolph, while at the back his central two are Jose Fonte and Winston Reid. Mark Noble will look to boss midfield along with Pedro Obiang, while Sofiane Feghouli, Manuel Lanzini and Robert Snodgrass support hitman Andy Carroll.

On the bench the Croatian has Jonathan Calleri and Andre Ayew if needed, while Sam Byram is a defensive option.

 


West Ham United Team vs Chelsea

Randolph, Kouyate, Fonte, Reid, Cresswell, Noble, Obiang, Feghouli, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Carroll

Substitutes: Adrian, Bryam, Masuaku, Collins, Fernandes, Ayew, Calleri
 