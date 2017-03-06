Arsenal And Man Utd Dropping Points Made Win Even More Crucial – Hugo Lloris

Follow @insidefutbol





Hugo Lloris has underlined the importance of Tottenham Hotspur beating Everton 3-2 on Sunday to fully capitalise on Arsenal and Manchester United dropping points at the weekend.



With Chelsea being in a commanding position at the top of the Premier League table, the battle for the remaining three Champions League qualification spots is heating up.











Besides Spurs, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are vying for a top four finish in the present campaign.



While Tottenham edged out Everton to move up to second spot, Arsenal dropped out of the top four after losing 3-1 to Liverpool and Manchester United remained in sixth spot, following their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.





And Lloris, who feels his side put in a good performance against the Toffees, barring the two goals they conceded, insisted that it was vitally important for Tottenham to win the game after Arsenal and Manchester United dropped points.

“At the end it’s a great feeling to get the three points”, the Frenchman told Spurs TV.



“We didn’t miss the opportunity – Arsenal and Manchester United dropped points and it was important to make the difference and that’s a good feeling.



“Then the performance…until the [Romelu] Lukaku goal we put together a great performance then at 2-1, it was a typical Premier League game – anything could happen.



“At 3-1 we’re not allowed switch off like we did for their free-kick but finally it was three points and that was our target.



“Now we can rest with a good feeling.”



Tottenham are next up against Millwall in the FA Cup on Sunday.

