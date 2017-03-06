Arsenal Haven’t Been Ready For Fight Admits Per Mertesacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker has admitted ahead of his side's Champions League last 16 tie second leg against Bayern Munich that the Gunners have not been ready fight at times this term.



The Gunners have suffered of late, losing three of their last five matches in all competitions, with the latest of them coming against Liverpool in the Premier League this Saturday.











While the veteran defender conceded the fact that his team have been facing serious problems with regards to their mentality, he also stressed the need to fix the problems as the team's desire is to turn things around as soon as possible.



"I think we saw on a lot of occasions we were absolutely not ready for the fight", Mertesacker said at a press conference ahead of their Champions League round of 16 return leg match against Bayern Munich.





"We haven't competed a lot in recent games and we want to turn that around."

The German also took time to highlight the fact that his team didn't fail to show that they work as a unit even without their best player Alexis Sanchez on the pitch against Liverpool.



"We want to come back to our strengths. One thing about the Liverpool game, we had eleven players on the pitch – even without our best player on the pitch – to show we are a unit.



"It is a little bit tense but that is normal.



"The team is eager to change something, you can feel that in every training session and I need to make sure we train at a high level and are focused on the next opponent.



"It is going to be a tough one against Bayern. We need to take the first step to get our fans on board again."

