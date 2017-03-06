Brendan Rodgers Delighted With Celtic Fans’ Patience In Cup Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers lauded the supporters for being calm during the Hoops’ 4-1 win over St. Mirren in a Scottish Cup quarter-final clash on Sunday.



The Scottish champions, who are yet to lose a domestic game in the present campaign, went into the half-time break at Paradise 1-0 down, courtesy of Harry Davis’ 13th minute goal.











However, the Celtic fans fully backed their team, who were struggling to break down the relegation-threatened Scottish Championship outfit.



But the Hoops found their feet early on in the second half and four goals between the 58th minute and the 78th minute by Mikael Lustig, Scott Sinclair, Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths completely turned the game on its head as the hosts booked their place in the semi-finals of the domestic cup competition.





And Rodgers, who feels St. Mirren are the best domestic team his side have come up against this season, believes the supporters have now understood how Celtic are trying to wear their opponents down by playing a passing game.

“I also have to give credit to St Mirren as they are the best team we have played domestically, including Premiership teams”, the manager was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.



“Jack [Ross] has done an excellent job there.



"They are very well coached and he has made some signings in January which have maybe helped them, and how they are bottom of the Championship I do not know.



“They are a very well organised, they have a good idea of the game, they play with composure and they have mobility and speed in their team.



“They are a very good side, and I can see how they would have beaten Hibs. We knew it was going to be a good game for us, despite their league position.



"But again, you need look at the focus and mentality of my team. They stayed calm and the crowd also stayed calm which was important.



“When you are trying to play a certain way, wearing a team down by passing and moving the ball then you need the crowd with you and that was the difference – as the players have improved, the crowd have understood more how we are trying to play.”



Celtic, who are next up against Rangers in the league on Sunday, have also been drawn against the Gers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

