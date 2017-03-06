Burnley Game Matters More Because Manchester City Is After, Former Liverpool Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool winger Vladimir Smicer believes that the Reds know they must beat Burnley next weekend because the fixture that follows is against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.



Jurgen Klopp's side have suffered a slump in form in 2017, but managed to rouse themselves to beat Arsenal 3-1 at the weekend to return to the Premier League's top four.











Liverpool next host Burnley at Anfield on Sunday, taking on a side they lost against earlier this term at Turf Moor.



And following the game against the Clarets, Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium to play Manchester CIty, a meeting which comes just before an international break, meaning the result will live with both sides for two weeks.





Smicer thinks Liverpool will have a point to prove against Burnley, but stressed the game is also vitally important because of what comes after it.

"Definitely [Liverpool will have a point to prove], especially as they know the next game is against Man City", Smicer told Liverpool's official site.



"They need these points to be secure, to stay in the top four, and prepare well for the Man City game", the 2005 Champions League winner added.



Currently Liverpool are three points behind third placed Manchester City, but the Citizens boast a game in hand, which comes on Wednesday at home against Stoke City.



If Guardiola's men won their game in hand and then beat Liverpool, they would have a nine-point advantage over the Reds.

