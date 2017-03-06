XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/03/2017 - 19:01 GMT

Cesc Fabregas Plays – Chelsea Team vs West Ham Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with London rivals West Ham United at the London Stadium this evening.

Antonio Conte's side saw their lead at the top of the league table cut to seven points at the weekend after Tottenham Hotspur beat Everton, but tonight they can put their advantage back up to ten points by beating the Hammers.




Chelsea lost in their last visit to the London Stadium, crashing out of the EFL Cup to West Ham, but Conte did not pick a full strength team for the tie.

Now, looking to make no mistake, Conte goes with a back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill and David Luiz, while Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses operate as wing-backs. In midfield, the Italian has Cesc Fabregas and N'Golo Kante, with a front three of Eden Hazard, Pedro Rodriguez and Diego Costa.

On the bench the Chelsea boss has Michy Batshuayi if he needs to throw on another striker, while Willian is also an attacking option.

 


Chelsea Team vs West Ham United

Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

Substitutes: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Matic, Loftus-Cheek, Willian, Batshuayi
 