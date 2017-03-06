Didn’t See Pathway To First Team At Chelsea – Talent Reveals Reason For Liverpool Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster has revealed that he left Chelsea to join the Reds as he failed to see any chance of making it to the senior side at Stamford Bridge.



The 16-year-old has been an integral part of Liverpool's academy since moving after deciding to quit Chelsea at the age of just 14.











Brewster has since made headway and after starting his career with Neil Critchley’s Under-18 side he has gone on to make his mark for the Under-23 squad, and shone on his debut for the team with a goal.



On his journey from London to Kirkby, the youngster said that the move to Liverpool materialised because he didn't see any hope of making it to the first-team while playing for Chelsea.





Brewster insists there were a number of clubs who were interested in signing him, but the move to Merseyside happened while taking into account Liverpool's tendency to give opportunities to youngsters.

“I was at Chelsea from the age of seven to 14 but then I told them I wanted to look at my options because I didn’t see a pathway to become a first-team player there", Brewster told his club's official website.



“There were a few clubs interested, but once I knew Liverpool were one of them it was an easy choice.



“Liverpool is a club that does give young players opportunities and it’s a great feeling to play for this club."



Chelsea have often received criticism for not promoting young players to the senior side.

