Forget Celebrations, I’ve Got Win To Mastermind – Leeds United Birthday Boy Garry Monk

Leeds United head coach Garry Monk says he has no time to celebrate his birthday as he is deep in planning for Tuesday night's Championship encounter at Fulham.



Monk turned 38 years old on Monday and is still considered young in managerial terms, although Leeds represent his second job after a spell in charge of Swansea City.











But with a promotion push to mastermind, Monk has no time to let his hair down and celebrate his birthday.



The Leeds head coach wrote on Twitter: "Thank you all for the birthday wishes.





"No time for celebrations though, with tomorrow's game in mind", Monk added.

Leeds beat Birmingham City 3-1 on Friday night and boast an eight-point lead over seventh placed Fulham, meaning victory at Craven Cottage could all but nail down a playoff spot.



The earlier fixture between Leeds and Fulham, at Elland Road, finished in a 1-1 draw.



Fulham are in fine form at Craven Cottage, having won five of their last six games in all competitions at the ground, with their only defeat coming in the FA Cup when Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur were the visitors.

