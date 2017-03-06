XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/03/2017 - 22:58 GMT

Forget Celebrations, I’ve Got Win To Mastermind – Leeds United Birthday Boy Garry Monk

 




Leeds United head coach Garry Monk says he has no time to celebrate his birthday as he is deep in planning for Tuesday night's Championship encounter at Fulham.                   

Monk turned 38 years old on Monday and is still considered young in managerial terms, although Leeds represent his second job after a spell in charge of Swansea City.




But with a promotion push to mastermind, Monk has no time to let his hair down and celebrate his birthday.

The Leeds head coach wrote on Twitter: "Thank you all for the birthday wishes.
 


"No time for celebrations though, with tomorrow's game in mind", Monk added.

Leeds beat Birmingham City 3-1 on Friday night and boast an eight-point lead over seventh placed Fulham, meaning victory at Craven Cottage could all but nail down a playoff spot.

The earlier fixture between Leeds and Fulham, at Elland Road, finished in a 1-1 draw.

Fulham are in fine form at Craven Cottage, having won five of their last six games in all competitions at the ground, with their only defeat coming in the FA Cup when Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur were the visitors.
 