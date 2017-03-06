Former Rangers Custodian Points To Liverpool Legend As Best He Ever Faced

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers goalkeeper Jim Stewart has revealed Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish was the best striker he ever faced.



Stewart, who is currently the goalkeeping coach at Rangers, played against Dalglish in Scotland during his stint at Kilmarnock.











The 62-year-old also came up against Dalglish when he also moved south of the border to Middlesbrough.



And Stewart, who turned out for Rangers between 1980 and 1984, insisted that Dalglish was the best striker he ever played against, with the former custodian admitting that the forward often got the better of him.





“I would probably say Kenny Dalglish”, he told Rangers TV, when asked who was the best striker he ever faced.

“I played against him when I was in Scotland with Kilmarnock and obviously when I went to England to play for Middlesbrough and Kenny was at Liverpool.



“He was an excellent player and a first class striker.



“I hate to say it, but he scored a few goals past me.”



Stewart, who never faced Dalglish while he played at Rangers, has been the goalkeeping coach at Ibrox since 2007.



He has previously worked in a similar capacity at fellow Scottish outfits Kilmarnock and Hearts.



During his playing days, Stewart also turned out for Dumbarton, where he was out on loan whilst he was at Rangers, St. Mirren and Partick Thistle.

