Fulham Are Different Animal At Craven Cottage Warns Leeds United Coach

Leeds United assistant boss Pep Clotet has warned that Fulham are a different animal when they play at Craven Cottage, ahead of the Whites' meeting with the London side at the ground on Tuesday night.



Many Leeds fans view Fulham as the only realistic threat to the Yorkshire giants finishing in the playoff spots in the Championship and Garry Monk's men boast an eight-point advantage over the seventh placed Cottagers.











But if Fulham beat Leeds on Tuesday and then win their game in hand on the Whites, the gap between the two clubs will be just two points.



And Clotet is wary of taking on Fulham on home turf, explaining the London side feel more at ease and able to play their attacking game.





"Fulham are very clear with how they play, they are very good at building up from the back", Clotet told LUTV.

"They keep a high level of possession and use it well to create opportunities.



"Fulham are a strong side, especially at home because they have the confidence to play their football.



"Their situation is a bit different to ours, every point is vital to them if they want to catch the teams in the playoffs."



However, Monk's assistant insists that Leeds will not simply try to stop Fulham winning the game, but will actively look to take all three points back to Elland Road.



"We fight in every game and our aim is to win", Clotet added.



Fulham have won five of their last six matches in all competitions at Craven Cottage, with their only defeat coming against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup.

