Getting Nicklas Bendtner Is Coup For Norwegian Football – Rosenborg Boss

Rosenborg coach Kare Ingebrigtsen has saluted the club's capture of former Arsenal hitman Nicklas Bendtner.



The Norwegian champions have paid an undisclosed fee to sign Bendtner from English Championship side Nottingham Forest, who he joined last summer, but had failed to make an impression with the English Championship outfit.











Now Rosenborg have tempted the 29-year-old to Norway and he has put pen to paper on a contract running until 2020.



Rosenborg coach Ingebritsen is delighted that his club have managed to snap up the Denmark international and stated his belief that the signning of Bendtner is a coup for Norwegian football.





"A fantastic signing for us and for Norwegian football", Ingebrigtsen was quoted as saying by VG.

"That someone with such profile is coming to Rosenborg and the Norwegian top flight is something we must be proud of."



And the Rosenborg boss believes that Bendtner is the perfect signing in terms of what he was looking to add to his attacking options following the departure of Christian Gytkjaer to 1860 Munich.



"Everyone knows we have chased the spearhead we wanted for a long time and now we've found what we've been looking for.



"He will fit perfectly into our 4-3-3 formation", the Rosenborg boss added.



Bendtner joins a side that cruised to the Norwegian league title last year and will kick off their campaign in the 2017 season in April, hosting Odd BK in their first match.

