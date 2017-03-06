XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/03/2017 - 22:26 GMT

Getting Nicklas Bendtner Is Coup For Norwegian Football – Rosenborg Boss

 




Rosenborg coach Kare Ingebrigtsen has saluted the club's capture of former Arsenal hitman Nicklas Bendtner.                   

The Norwegian champions have paid an undisclosed fee to sign Bendtner from English Championship side Nottingham Forest, who he joined last summer, but had failed to make an impression with the English Championship outfit.




Now Rosenborg have tempted the 29-year-old to Norway and he has put pen to paper on a contract running until 2020.

Rosenborg coach Ingebritsen is delighted that his club have managed to snap up the Denmark international and stated his belief that the signning of Bendtner is a coup for Norwegian football.
 


"A fantastic signing for us and for Norwegian football", Ingebrigtsen was quoted as saying by VG.

"That someone with such profile is coming to Rosenborg and the Norwegian top flight is something we must be proud of."

And the Rosenborg boss believes that Bendtner is the perfect signing in terms of what he was looking to add to his attacking options following the departure of Christian Gytkjaer to 1860 Munich.

"Everyone knows we have chased the spearhead we wanted for a long time and now we've found what we've been looking for.

"He will fit perfectly into our 4-3-3 formation", the Rosenborg boss added.

Bendtner joins a side that cruised to the Norwegian league title last year and will kick off their campaign in the 2017 season in April, hosting Odd BK in their first match.
 