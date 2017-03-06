XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/03/2017 - 14:19 GMT

He’s Obviously One Of Premier League’s Best – Spurs Star Hails Team-Mate

 




Jan Vertonghen believes his Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Harry Kane is one of the best players in the Premier League, following the striker’s performance in Spurs’ 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.

Kane, who netted a brace against the Toffees at White Hart Lane, has been in stupendous form in the present campaign.




The England international has thus far made 28 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 24 times, with 19 of those coming in the Premier League, thereby making him the league’s top scorer at present.

And Vertonghen, who explained that Kane is duly supported by his Tottenham team-mates, admitted that the 23-year-old is not only a vital player for the club, but also one of the top performers in the Premier League.
 


“Harry is a good threat for us at the moment”, the Belgian told Spurs TV.

“He is up there as one of the best players of the league obviously and the team gives him the opportunity to score.

“Dele [Alli], Christian [Eriksen] and the full-backs [help him].

“He is a great player for us and he is a very important guy.”

Kane, who has scored three hat-tricks in all competitions for Tottenham this term, found the back of the net 28 times in 50 games in the 2015/16 campaign and netted 31 goals in 51 matches the season before.
 