He’s Obviously One Of Premier League’s Best – Spurs Star Hails Team-Mate

Jan Vertonghen believes his Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Harry Kane is one of the best players in the Premier League, following the striker’s performance in Spurs’ 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.



Kane, who netted a brace against the Toffees at White Hart Lane, has been in stupendous form in the present campaign.











The England international has thus far made 28 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 24 times, with 19 of those coming in the Premier League, thereby making him the league’s top scorer at present.



And Vertonghen, who explained that Kane is duly supported by his Tottenham team-mates, admitted that the 23-year-old is not only a vital player for the club, but also one of the top performers in the Premier League.





“Harry is a good threat for us at the moment”, the Belgian told Spurs TV.

“He is up there as one of the best players of the league obviously and the team gives him the opportunity to score.



“Dele [Alli], Christian [Eriksen] and the full-backs [help him].



“He is a great player for us and he is a very important guy.”



Kane, who has scored three hat-tricks in all competitions for Tottenham this term, found the back of the net 28 times in 50 games in the 2015/16 campaign and netted 31 goals in 51 matches the season before.

