I’d Make It More Than €100m – President On Arsenal And Chelsea Target’s Release Clause

Torino president Urbano Cairo has insisted that if he could, then he would further increase Arsenal and Chelsea target Andrea Belotti’s release clause.



The striker, who netted a hat-trick in Torino’s 3-1 win over Palermo on Sunday, has a clause in his contract with his current employers set at the €100m mark, which applies to clubs outside the country.











Arsenal were claimed to have failed with a bid to sign Belotti during the winter transfer window, while Chelsea have also been credited with showing interest in the Italy international.



Manchester City too have reportedly joined the race for the 23-year-old, who has been in stupendous form in the present campaign.





And Cairo explained that if it was possible, then he would have surely upped Belotti’s release clause further.

"If I could raise the clause then I would, but I can’t as it has already been fixed”, he was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calcio Mercato.



“If we were to receive an offer from abroad for €100m and Andrea would agree [to move], I would be obliged to sell him.



“Let's see, first we have to receive an offer and then see what he thinks.”



Belotti, whose present contract with Torino runs until the summer of 2021, has scored 24 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions this season.



22 of his goals have come in Serie A, thereby making him the division’s current top goalscorer.

