XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/03/2017 - 14:04 GMT

I’d Make It More Than €100m – President On Arsenal And Chelsea Target’s Release Clause

 




Torino president Urbano Cairo has insisted that if he could, then he would further increase Arsenal and Chelsea target Andrea Belotti’s release clause.

The striker, who netted a hat-trick in Torino’s 3-1 win over Palermo on Sunday, has a clause in his contract with his current employers set at the €100m mark, which applies to clubs outside the country.




Arsenal were claimed to have failed with a bid to sign Belotti during the winter transfer window, while Chelsea have also been credited with showing interest in the Italy international.

Manchester City too have reportedly joined the race for the 23-year-old, who has been in stupendous form in the present campaign.
 


And Cairo explained that if it was possible, then he would have surely upped Belotti’s release clause further.

"If I could raise the clause then I would, but I can’t as it has already been fixed”, he was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calcio Mercato.

“If we were to receive an offer from abroad for €100m and Andrea would agree [to move], I would be obliged to sell him.

“Let's see, first we have to receive an offer and then see what he thinks.”

Belotti, whose present contract with Torino runs until the summer of 2021, has scored 24 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions this season.

22 of his goals have come in Serie A, thereby making him the division’s current top goalscorer.
 