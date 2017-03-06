Important To Answer Tottenham Back – Antonio Conte Hails Chelsea Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Conte has hailed Chelsea for reponding to Tottenham Hotspur's win on Sunday by beating West Ham United 2-1 this evening at the London Stadium.



Chelsea were quickly dominant against the Hammers and took the lead in the 25th minute after Eden Hazard finished off a lightening quick counter attack launched by the visitors.











It was 2-0 to Chelsea in the 50th minute when Diego Costa got on the end of a Hazard corner and turned the ball into the net.



Chelsea were comfortable and could have further added to their lead, but ultimately could not and also failed to keep a clean sheet as Manuel Lanzini bagged a consolation for West Ham in injury time.





Chelsea's lead at the top of the Premier League table had been cut to seven points before the game due to Tottenham beating Everton on Sunday.

And Conte, whose men are now ten points clear, believes it was vital his side responded to Spurs.



The Chelsea manager said on Sky Sports 1 after the final whistle: "We played a good game, we controlled the game, scored and had chances to score more.



"It’s a pity we conceded a goal at the end.



"It’s not good to lose the clean sheet so we have to improve on that, but I am pleased.



"We played a great game, with great commitment and it was good to reply to our title rivals, who won this weekend", Conte added.



Chelsea have now taken one more step towards the Premier League title and have 66 points from 27 games.

