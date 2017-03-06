XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/03/2017 - 17:23 GMT

Juventus Boss Massimiliano Allegri Stamps On Arsenal Deal Claims

 




Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has rubbished reports linking him with taking over at Arsenal and insists that even if there were some truth the first to know would be the Bianconeri board.

It has been suggested of late that Allegri will follow in the footsteps of Antonio Conte to become the manager of an English side after guiding Juventus to two league trophies in two seasons.




And Arsenal have been seen as his most likely destination with veteran manager Arsene Wenger, whose current contract expires in June, yet to sign an extension at the Emirates.

Allegri though insists that with his contract with the club running until 2018, it would be Juventus who would inform him about any possible change of scenario and then allow him the opportunity to think.
 


"I repeat what I have already said before – it's not true", Allegri was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.  

"The second thing, even if there was something in it, the first to know and learn my wish to leave would be Juventus… I'm contracted until 2018.

"I'm not the one to decide my future – Juventus will.

"It is they who decide because it's the way I work and have worked previously."

Arsenal are currently going through a rough phase where they have lost three of their last five matches in all competitions and are on the verge of being knocked out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stage.
 