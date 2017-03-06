XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/03/2017 - 21:50 GMT

Nicklas Bendtner Leaves Nottingham Forest For Rosenborg

 




Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has departed Championship side Nottingham Forest.                   

The Denmark international has headed to link up with Norwegian side Rosenborg, with Nottingham Forest reporting the fee as undisclosed.




Bendtner joined Nottingham Forest in September last year and was aiming to get his career back on track after a failed spell in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg.

But he struggled to make an impact in the Championship with the City Ground outfit and scored only twice in 17 appearances.
 


Bendtner is now heading to Norway in search of a fresh start and joins the country's champions Rosenborg.

The striker has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Rosenborg, who start the new Norwegian season in April.

Rosenborg finished 15 points clear at the top of the Norwegian top flight last season, losing just three of 30 matches.

Bendtner, who turned 29 in January, came through the youth ranks at Arsenal after joining the Gunners in 2004.
 