X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/03/2017 - 13:00 GMT

PHOTO: Alexis Sanchez Responds After Arsenal Team-Mates Row Reports

 




Alexis Sanchez has vowed to fight for Arsenal after Gunners boss Arsene Wenger rubbished reports of a training ground row between the Chilean and his team-mates.                   

Sanchez was surprisingly on the bench when Arsenal's team selection at Liverpool was released before kick-off on Saturday and Wenger later insisted the decision was a tactical one.




He came on at 2-0 down at half time and set up a goal for Danny Welbeck, but Arsenal ultimately lost 3-1 and on Sunday night reports surfaced saying before the match he had left a training session mid-way through and then been involved in an angry exchange with team-mates in the dressing room.

Wenger says such claims are false and now Sanchez has taken to social media to issue his own message.
 


He posted a photograph of himself in action for the Gunners and wrote: "The true warrior fights not because he hates the ones in front of him, but because he loves those behind him.

"Let's go Gunners. The only failure is not trying", Sanchez added.

The forward's message may be seen as a declaration he has no issue with his team-mates.

Sanchez is out of contract in 2018 and Arsenal have so far failed to convince him to pen an extension.
 