PHOTO: Out-of-favour Leeds United Star Boosted By Inclusion In Squad Heading To Fulham

Leeds United forward Marcus Antonsson has won a recall to the first team squad after missing out on the Whites' trip to Birmingham City.



While Leeds headed to Birmingham for a Friday night Championship fixture, Antonsson was left behind to turn out for the Under-23s against Barnsley.











The Swede has struggled to make an impression with Leeds since joining the club last summer from Kalmar, but will be hoping for an opportunity at Craven Cottage against Fulham.



Antonsson's Leeds team-mate Modou Barrow took to social media to post a photograph of himself travelling to London with the striker.





As such, Antonsson will be hoping to be included in the matchday squad and will be aiming to feature against the Cottagers.

Leeds head into the game on the back of a 3-1 win away at Birmingham which has put the club close to effectively nailing down a spot in the playoffs.



Fulham are viewed as a side who could still break into the top six and as such Leeds will be looking to avoid defeat in the capital.

