06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/03/2017 - 21:05 GMT

Play Like That And We’ll Win Promotion – Rangers Loanee Confident of Successful Campaign

 




Rangers loanee Matt Crooks is confident of helping Scunthorpe United to win promotion from League One, despite the side now being outside the automatic promotion spots.                   

Crooks played at the weekend as Scunthorpe were beaten 2-0 at home by Uwe Rosler's Fleetwood Town, who sit second and have now extended their advantage over the third placed Irons to four points.




The midfielder turned in a good display against Fleetwood and got 90 minutes under his belt – and his hopes of winning promotion have not been dented by the defeat as he feels Scunthorpe played well.

"Performance-wise, I thought we were very good", Crooks told The Iron Player HD.
 


"We just couldn’t put the ball in the net and that’s what football is all about – unfortunately we didn’t do that", the Rangers contracted midfielder continued.

"Taking positives from the game, we have played very well and we did create chances.

"If we play like that every week until the end of the season we’ll give ourselves a very good chance of promotion", he added.

Rangers snapped Crooks up from Accrington Stanley last summer, but under now former boss Mark Warburton, the midfielder received little chance to make an impression on the first team.

He was shipped on loan to Scunthorpe for the remainder of the season in the January window.
 