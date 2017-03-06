Rangers Coach Reveals Best Goalkeeper He’s Ever Worked With

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeping coach Jim Stewart has named former Gers star Allan McGregor as the best custodian he has trained.



McGregor, who is currently on loan at Cardiff City from Hull City, progressed through Rangers’ youth system before making his first team debut for the club in February 2002 in a Scottish cup game against Forfar Athletic.











The 35-year-old made over 250 appearances in all competitions for the Light Blues before leaving for Besiktas in the summer of 2012.



During his time at Ibrox, McGregor helped Rangers to win three league titles, three Scottish Cups and five Scottish League Cups.





And Stewart, who has been the goalkeeping coach at Rangers since 2007, identified McGregor as his favourite pupil.

“Allan McGregor is a favourite of mine”, he told Rangers TV, when asked to name the best goalkeeper he has trained.



“I like him as a person, I like him as a goalkeeper.



“I think he has tremendous drive and tremendous outlook as to how one should play in that position.”



McGregor, who spent time on loan at St. Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic during his spell at Rangers, has kept four clean sheets in 10 Championship games for Cardiff City since joining the Bluebirds on loan from Hull City in January.



He also has 34 caps for Scotland to his name.

