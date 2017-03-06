Rangers Coach Says He’d Love To Work With Juventus Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeping coach Jim Stewart has revealed that if given the chance, he would love to work with Juventus custodian Gianluigi Buffon.



Stewart, who has been the goalkeeping coach at Rangers since 2007, turned out for the club between 1980 and 1984.











The 62-year-old has played an important role in developing the likes of Neil Alexander and Allan McGregor, with former shot-stopper also being the goalkeepeing coach at Kilmarnock and Hearts previously.



And Stewart explained that he would love to coach Buffon due to the manner in which the Italy international has managed to adapt his game over the years.





“Having worked with a number of top goalkeepers, I would love to work with Gianluigi Buffon”, he told Rangers TV, when asked if given a chance, which goalkeeper would he love to coach.

“I think he is absolutely fantastic and when you see him play and how he has adapted to the game with Juventus and Italy, he is a joy to watch.



“It looks as if he is enjoying himself.”



Buffon, who joined Juventus from Parma in 2001, has thus far helped the Italian champions to seven Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies.



Despite being in the twilight of his career, the 39-year-old is still going strong, having made 30 appearances in all competitions for Juventus this season, managing 14 clean sheets.



He also has 167 caps for Italy to his name and helped his nation to win the 2006 World Cup.

