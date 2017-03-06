XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/03/2017 - 13:45 GMT

Rangers Goalkeeping Coach Outlines Biggest Challenge

 




Rangers goalkeeping coach Jim Stewart has explained that his biggest challenge is to prepare the Gers custodians for games, keeping the club’s playing style in mind.

The Scottish giants liked to play out from the back under Mark Warburton, who left the club last month, with caretaker boss Graeme Murty also being a believer in that style.




As a result, first team goalkeepers Wes Foderingham and Jak Alnwick are an integral part of Rangers’ playing style.

And Stewart, who praised the duo, however, insisted that the biggest challenge is to instil Rangers’ style of play into the goalkeepers before a game.
 


The 62-year-old also added that he is delighted with the progress the younger goalkeeeprs are making at Rangers.

“I’m really fortunate with the two goalkeeprs we have, they are fantastic”, he told Rangers TV.

“We also have a group of younger goalkeepers at the club who are excellent and coming along in an excellent manner, and we are delighted with their progress.

“But Wes and Jak have been first class. And obviously the way we play, the way the manager sets his team out, the goalkeepers are an important part.

“They are an integral part of that system and that has been the challenge as a coach to try and prepare them for the games.”

Rangers snapped up Alwick from Port Vale during the winter transfer window after summer signing Matt Gilks decided to leave the Light Blues for Wigan Athletic in January.

Alnwick is yet to make a senior appearance for Rangers.
 