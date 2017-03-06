Rangers Goalkeeping Coach Outlines Biggest Challenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeping coach Jim Stewart has explained that his biggest challenge is to prepare the Gers custodians for games, keeping the club’s playing style in mind.



The Scottish giants liked to play out from the back under Mark Warburton, who left the club last month, with caretaker boss Graeme Murty also being a believer in that style.











As a result, first team goalkeepers Wes Foderingham and Jak Alnwick are an integral part of Rangers’ playing style.



And Stewart, who praised the duo, however, insisted that the biggest challenge is to instil Rangers’ style of play into the goalkeepers before a game.





The 62-year-old also added that he is delighted with the progress the younger goalkeeeprs are making at Rangers.

“I’m really fortunate with the two goalkeeprs we have, they are fantastic”, he told Rangers TV.



“We also have a group of younger goalkeepers at the club who are excellent and coming along in an excellent manner, and we are delighted with their progress.



“But Wes and Jak have been first class. And obviously the way we play, the way the manager sets his team out, the goalkeepers are an important part.



“They are an integral part of that system and that has been the challenge as a coach to try and prepare them for the games.”



Rangers snapped up Alwick from Port Vale during the winter transfer window after summer signing Matt Gilks decided to leave the Light Blues for Wigan Athletic in January.



Alnwick is yet to make a senior appearance for Rangers.

