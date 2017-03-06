XRegister
06/03/2017 - 16:32 GMT

Rangers Looking To Sort Manager Appointment Before Celtic Game, Pedro Caixinha Likely

 




Rangers are aiming to have a new manager in place this week with Al Gharafa coach Pedro Caixinha the most likely to be appointed.                   

Gers Under-20s boss Graeme Murty is still in charge at present following the departure of Mark Warburton, but Rangers could have a new man through the door by the time they meet rivals Celtic this coming weekend, something which could change the dynamics of the Old Firm game, even if the chosen one is not officially in charge for the match.




Portuguese tactician Caixinha has been strongly linked with the Gers and, according to Clyde 1, he is the most likely appointment.

It has also been claimed that the club are hoping to have a new manager done and dusted this week.
 


The Ibrox outfit are also looking to appoint a director of football as they change the structure at the club and it had been thought they would make such an appointment before bringing in a new manager.

Southampton's head of scouting Ross Wilson has been heavily linked with the role.

But Rangers are not close to appointing a director of football, raising the real possibility that the manager will be in through the door before the director of football.

The pair would have to work together closely to make the new set-up a success and it had been claimed in some quarters that the director of football appointment should be Rangers' priority as it is essential for any new coach to strike up a rapport with the football chief.
 