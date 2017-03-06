Revenge Against Rangers, No, Already Done That – Celtic Legend Dismisses Scottish Cup Theory

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Tom Boyd has dismissed any suggestion that the Bhoys will be looking for revenge when they take on Rangers in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.



Rangers put Celtic out of the Scottish Cup at the semi-final stage last season, despite being a Championship side.











Under former boss Mark Warburton, Rangers then took on Hibernian in the final, but came up short.



Now Rangers and Celtic will once again meet at the semi-final stage of the Scottish Cup, leading to suggestions that the Bhoys may be looking to avenge last season's cup defeat.





But Boyd dismissed any suggestion that revenge is on the agenda by insisting Celtic have already proven who the superior team is during meetings between the two teams this season.

Celtic have already beaten Rangers home and away in the league, while also putting the Gers out of the Scottish League Cup.



"No, we've done that", Boyd said on Celtic TV when asked about revenge.



"That [revenge] would be okay maybe if it was your next game, and the next game was the league game, which we won 5-1 and so that put that to bed.



"That put whatever team we were playing against to bed, we showed our superiority.



"And we've continued to show our superiority, in the semi-final and then at Ibrox when we eventually got our act together; we just completely dominated the game", the former defender added.



Rangers are currently without a permanent manager, but appear to be closing on Portuguese tactician Pedro Caixinha, meaning they may yet have someone in place when they meet Celtic in the league this coming Sunday.

