We Don’t Fear Chelsea – West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham boss Slaven Bilic insists that his team will have respect and not fear against league leaders Chelsea tonight at the London Stadium.



The Hammers will host Antonio Conte's team tonight as they look to extend their unbeaten run to four in the league and move further up the Premier League standings.











West Ham's opponents are a team who are flying high at the moment and have developed a seven-point lead at the top of the table, having played one match fewer than second placed Tottenham Hotspur.



On any possible fear that the Hammers might encounter ahead of the match, Bilic said that there will be no sign of it and anything that the team will feel will be respect rather than anything else.





"I was asked in my press conference if we ‘fear’ Chelsea but of course we don’t fear them, like we don’t fear any opponent. None of our players would be in this position playing in the Premier League if they felt fear before a game. There is no fear at all", Bilic told his club's official website.

"There is respect, of course there is, and they deserve that for what they have done this season, Chelsea deserve more respect than any other team.



"They are a top team and sometimes, when you play against a top team, you have a game plan on paper or on a board and you go 'Yeah, we will double them here and double them there, and look at all the space that we can use' and you go out on the pitch fearless.



"That said, you can prepare as best you can, but then in the first five minutes they break you down, pass the ball and you can't get the ball let alone use the space and you realise 'they are brilliant'.



"We have respect but no fear at all."



West Ham will have Andy Carroll back for the match tonight, Bilic has confirmed, though winger Michail Antonio will miss the match with a red card that he picked up against Watford.



"We have Andy Carroll back in the squad tonight, which is a big boost for us, particularly as we will be without Michail after his red card at Watford."

