Almost Perfect Performance – Garry Monk Assesses Leeds United’s Draw At Fulham

Garry Monk believes it was harsh on his Leeds United side to concede in injury time against Fulham to head home from London with a point after a 1-1 draw.



It took just five minutes for Leeds to pull ahead at Craven Cottage as Tim Ream helped the ball beyond his own goalkeeper following pressure from Souleymane Doukara.











Fulham took time to settle after falling behind, but started to grow into the game and cause Leeds problems, especially down the flanks.



The home side started to swamp Leeds, but the Whites held firm and headed into the half time break clutching their one-goal lead.





As the clock ticked down Leeds felt they had claimed all three points, but had Kalvin Phillips sent off with a minute left to go, while in injury time Tom Cairney lashed a superb long-range from just outside the penalty area which beat Rob Green and handed the home side a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

For Monk, it was harsh on Leeds that they conceded late on to head home with just a point as he feels it was almost the perfect performance.



"It is a harsh feeling when you lose the three points in the last minute", Monk told LUTV.



"Barring a very good strike, it would have been the perfect performance.



"We executed our game plan perfectly", the Leeds boss explained.



"If Alfonso [Pedraza’s] effort had gone in then it would have killed the game at 2-0."



Monk also saluted the Leeds fans, with over 6,000 making the journey down to the capital.



"Our support was excellent.



"They really pushed us on tonight and they could see the players gave everything", he added.

