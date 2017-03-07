Anthony Martial Wasn’t Doing Things Jose Mourinho Wanted – France Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





France coach Didier Deschamps admits Manchester United forward Anthony Martial was not doing the things that Jose Mourinho wanted from him earlier in the season.



After a good first season at Manchester United, the Frenchman took some time to get used to Mourinho’s football this term and was struggling to get on the pitch initially under the Portuguese.











Mourinho even said earlier in the season that Martial should listen more to him than his agent, but things seem to be calmer in recent weeks, as the forward has managed to become more of a regular feature of the Manchester United team.



Deschamps admits that the Manchester United manager wanted certain specific things from the forward, which Martial wasn’t delivering, but the France coach is not too worried about the forward’s stature at Old Trafford at the moment.





The France coach told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked about Martial: “Last season he played a lot and was a regular too.

“Jose Mourinho expected certain things for him, which he didn’t see in him earlier in the season; Anthony is playing, not all the time, but it’s not bad.



“He knows when he is on the pitch, he will have to perform thoroughly.”



France will be playing Luxembourg and Spain in a World Cup qualifier and friendly respectively later this month and it remains to be seen whether Martial has done enough this season to warrant a place in the team.

