XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/03/2017 - 10:44 GMT

Bournemouth Game Just Got Very Big For Us – Slaven Bilic

 




Slaven Bilic has underlined the importance of West Ham United’s upcoming game against Bournemouth on Saturday, following his side’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Monday.

The Hammers, who headed into the game on the back of two successive draws against West Bromwich Albion and Watford respectively, started well against Chelsea at the London Stadium.




However, Eden Hazard scored the opener and gave the Blues the lead against the run of play in the 25th minute before Diego Costa doubled the visitors’ advantage five minutes into the second half.

Although Manuel Lanzini reduced the arrears in injury time, it was too little too late for the Hammers.
 


And Bilic, who stated that West Ham started brightly against Chelsea before conceding the first goal, insisted that his side need to prepare themselves in order to return to winning ways in the league against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium at the weekend.

“We played well in the first half – we started really, really well. We were on top”, the manager was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.

“We created a lot of problems on our left, put some crosses in with [Robert] Snodgrass but we didn’t have enough bodies in the box apart from Andy [Carroll]. It looked really good.

“Then we made that cheap mistake in a place that against them you can’t.

“We have a game against Bournemouth now and it’s a very big game for us.

“We have to prepare ourselves and try to get back to winning.”

West Ham won their corresponding fixture against Bournemouth 1-0 in August, with Michail Antonio scoring the only goal of the game.
 