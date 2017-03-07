Bournemouth Game Just Got Very Big For Us – Slaven Bilic

Follow @insidefutbol





Slaven Bilic has underlined the importance of West Ham United’s upcoming game against Bournemouth on Saturday, following his side’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Monday.



The Hammers, who headed into the game on the back of two successive draws against West Bromwich Albion and Watford respectively, started well against Chelsea at the London Stadium.











However, Eden Hazard scored the opener and gave the Blues the lead against the run of play in the 25th minute before Diego Costa doubled the visitors’ advantage five minutes into the second half.



Although Manuel Lanzini reduced the arrears in injury time, it was too little too late for the Hammers.





And Bilic, who stated that West Ham started brightly against Chelsea before conceding the first goal, insisted that his side need to prepare themselves in order to return to winning ways in the league against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium at the weekend.

“We played well in the first half – we started really, really well. We were on top”, the manager was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.



“We created a lot of problems on our left, put some crosses in with [Robert] Snodgrass but we didn’t have enough bodies in the box apart from Andy [Carroll]. It looked really good.



“Then we made that cheap mistake in a place that against them you can’t.



“We have a game against Bournemouth now and it’s a very big game for us.



“We have to prepare ourselves and try to get back to winning.”



West Ham won their corresponding fixture against Bournemouth 1-0 in August, with Michail Antonio scoring the only goal of the game.

