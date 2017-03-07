Celtic Game Will Provide Taster For Scottish Cup Tie Believes Rangers Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers skipper Lee Wallace feels his side will get a taste of what awaits them in the Scottish Cup semi-final when they take on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.



After demolishing Hamilton 6-0 in the cup last weekend, Rangers were rewarded with a semi-final tie against fierce rivals Celtic, who are unbeaten in domestic action this season.











Celtic have beaten Rangers twice in the Scottish Premiership and once in the Scottish League Cup so far this season and Wallace is desperate for the Gers to compete for silverware.



The full-back however believes that whoever Rangers had been paired with in the Scottish Cup semi-final it would have been a tough tie.





And Wallace feels this coming weekend, when Rangers play Celtic at Parkhead, will allow the Gers a sneak peek at what to expect in the cup tie.

"We knew whatever team we were going to face, it was going to be a difficult draw. We’re excited about it, and we are looking forward to getting back to Hampden", Wallace told Rangers TV.



"We know last time we were there in the Scottish [League] Cup it was a disappointment, but we got to the final having beaten Celtic in the semi-final previously.



"It’s a good challenge for us that we can look forward to.



"We’ll get a taste of it this weekend, and we want to try and go into these games and make sure we win them and try and attempt to win the silverware that these fans expect", the left-back added.



The tie between Celtic and Rangers will take place at Hampden on the weekend of 22nd and 23rd April.

