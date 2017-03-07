Chelsea Legend Says Expected Zlatan Ibrahimovic Absence Means Blues Star Won’t Play In Cup Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin feels the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic means Antonio Conte will not be tempted to play Kurt Zouma against Manchester United in the FA Cup next Monday.



Ibrahimovic, who has been in splendid form since joining Manchester United on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, has been charged by the Football Association for violent behaviour, along with Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings.











The duo clashed during the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw with the Cherries at Old Trafford on Saturday when Ibrahimovic caught Mings with an elbow shortly afterwards the defender landed on the back of his head.



The Swede, who then went on to miss a penalty, has thus far scored 26 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions this season.





And Nevin thinks Conte might have preferred to start with Zouma if Ibrahimovic played, but the Frenchman’s chances of featuring against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge next week have significantly reduced as the 35-year-old is expected to miss the contest through suspension.

“I think there might have been a temptation for the gaffer to bring Zouma in for that game”, Nevin said on Chelsea TV, when asked if Conte will be making any changes to his team for the game against Manchester United.



“Because Zlatan has been so good in that area specifically where Zlatan plays.



“And he is not playing, so I don’t think the gaffer’s going to make any changes.”



Zouma, who has struggled with a ligament injury, has thus far clocked up 381 minutes over seven appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season.

