Chelsea Linked Winger Features In Real Madrid’s Long Term Plans

Chelsea linked winger James Rodriguez remains a big part of Real Madrid’s plans going forward and the club are certain that the Colombian will continue at the Bernabeu.



With the winger struggling to feature in the starting eleven in big games under Zinedine Zidane, there has been some conjecture over his future at the club for the long term.











The 25-year-old’s future was uncertain in January when Chelsea were interested in signing him, but the player was convinced by Cristiano Ronaldo to continue at Real Madrid.



And according to sports daily Marca, the Spanish giants are certain that Rodriguez will continue at the club beyond the summer as he remains a big part of their team going forward.





Despite the storm surrounding his future at the club in recent months, Real Madrid still have faith in the Colombian and the club hierarchy want to hold on to the player for the long term.

Florentino Perez paid big money to sign the winger from AS Monaco after the 2014 World Cup and the Real Madrid president is unwilling to lose the player just yet.



The club are of the opinion that Rodriguez also wants to continue at the club and feel that the Colombian will go on to establish himself in the team for the long term soon.



He has a contract until 2020 with Real Madrid.

