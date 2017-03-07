Chris Wood Absence Explained By Leeds Boss Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has explained why striker Chris Wood did not feature in this evening's 1-1 draw at Fulham in a Championship fixture.



Wood has been on fire in front of goal for the Whites, netting 44 per cent of his side's goals, but he was not in the matchday squad when the teams were named at Craven Cottage.











Monk named Souleymane Doukara in Wood's usual position and after the match explained he did not want to risk the striker as he was suffering from a calf complaint.



"Chris Wood had a tightness in his calf after the Birmingham game", Monk told LUTV.





"And there is no need for us to risk him", he added.

Monk also explained why full-back Luke Ayling was absent at Craven Cottage; Ayling has been a regular in the Leeds back four this term.



"Luke Ayling has become a dad.



"Moments like that are really important and we are all really happy for him", he added.



It remains to be seen whether Wood can shrug off his calf issue for Leeds' next clash, which is at home against QPR on Saturday.

