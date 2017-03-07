Claim From Italy: Antonio Conte Yet To Definitively Reject Inter Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is yet to decide whether to take up Inter Milan’s offer to replace Stefano Pioli at the San Siro in the summer, it has been claimed in Italy.



There has been incessant talk about Inter eyeing the former Juventus and Italy manager as their next boss and it has been suggested they have contacted him to take charge of the club for next season.











Conte, who is on his way to winning the title in his first season at Chelsea, publicly denied the rumours and insisted last week that he is planning to build something special at Stamford Bridge.



However, the talk surrounding his future has refused to die down and it has been claimed that Conte is yet to definitely turn down Inter’s offer to move back to Italy in the summer.





According to Sky Italia's Fabio Caressa, cited by FC Inter News, the 47-year-old is still mulling over a couple of factors before taking a decision on whether to continue at Chelsea or move to the San Siro.

The Chelsea boss has spoken about the difficulty of his family living in Italy and it has been suggested that the Italian is considering whether he would want to uproot his young family from his homeland just yet.



Complete autonomy over transfer dealings is also something Conte is currently reviewing as it is claimed he would have a greater say over signings at Inter than at Chelsea.



While his public stance remains that he wants to continue at Chelsea, it has been claimed that the Italian is still mulling over the opportunity of returning to Italy in the summer with the Nerazzurri.

