06 October 2016

07/03/2017 - 14:43 GMT

Former Liverpool Star Put Ball On Plate For Me – Reds Youngster On Key Learning Influence

 




Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster has acknowledged the role of legendary winger Steve McManaman in his learning process, insisting that the former Red even went as far as putting the ball on a plate for him to score in training.

Brewster has made his mark for the junior sides this term since moving from Chelsea and has established himself in the Under-18s, with Under-23 appearances even coming too; he scored a goal on his Under-23s debut.




The youngster on his part isn't shy about acknowledging the influences that have been crucial in his growth, pointing out McManaman as a role model, labelling him as someone he insists has been influencial in training.

The 45-year-old, according to Brewster, has advised the wingers and the full-backs on where they should put the ball so that the strikers could score, even going on to plant some for the youngster himself, almost putting it on a plate for him to score.
 


“It’s great to learn from people like that", Brewster told his club's official website.  

"I wanted to work on different types of finishing from crosses and he was a big help for me.

"Steve was giving the full-backs and wingers great advice on where they should put the ball and he also put a few crosses in for me himself.

"He put it on a plate for me to score!”
 