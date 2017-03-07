France Coach Feels Spurs Star Could Be Having Problems With Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





France coach Didier Deschamps has indicated that Moussa Sissoko could be having a few issues with Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.



Sissoko was heavily involved in France’s run to the European Championship final last summer and Tottenham made a late move to sign him on transfer deadline day from Newcastle United, beating off competition from Everton.











However, things have not been smooth for the French midfielder in north London as he has struggled to feature regularly in Pochettino’s team and has failed to carve out a niche for himself at White Hart Lane thus far.



Ahead of this month’s international fixtures, Deschamps dropped no clues over whether Sissoko will be included in his squad.





And he admits that the midfielder could be having a few issues with Pochettino, but Deschamps refused to get into the debate for the moment.

The France coach told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked about the Spurs midfielder: “He is playing very little.”



Asked if Sissoko is having problems with the Spurs boss, he said: “It is likely, but I don’t want to get into the debate.



"His late transfer meant that he started the journey without the preparation.



“Before the Euros many wondered what he was doing in the squad, but his world has changed since the final.”

