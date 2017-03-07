Fulham Are Under Pressure, They Need Points – Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes Fulham will be under pressure to beat the Whites this evening as they need the three points to keep their promotion hopes alive.



Currently fourth in the league table, Leeds have a cushion of eight points over Fulham, who are seventh and are just outside the Championship’s playoff spots and the top six.











Fulham have an opportunity to close the gap if they manage to pick up three points at Craven Cottage tonight against Leeds, but Gray believes Garry Monk’s men must be confident of getting a result against the west Londoners.



And the Leeds United legend also feels Fulham are the ones who will be under pressure as they need the points to close the gap with the Yorkshire giants.





He also added that Leeds will be fairly confident going into the game as they have time and again shown this season that they can pick up points, without necessarily playing well all the time.

The former White told LUTV: “When you go down to Fulham, which is another game when you look at it you think it will be tough, but the players will be going there thinking we can get a result.



“I think we are capable of getting a result.



“I think the game against Birmingham sets us up nicely as all the teams will have to play before we go to Fulham.



“They still need to pick the points up and if they don’t then they are really under pressure as they will really have to win the game.



“It augurs well for us and going to Craven Cottage we are more than capable, as we proved, if we don’t play well we can get a result.”



Leeds and Fulham played out a 1-1 draw at Elland Road earlier in the season in August.

