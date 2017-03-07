I Play A Bit Like Luis Suarez – Liverpool Talent Sets High Benchmark

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has revealed that he looks up to former Red Luis Suarez and explained his playing style is similar to the Uruguay international, who took Anfield by storm during his time on Merseyside.



The 16-year-old striker has been in good form for various levels of Liverpool's youth sides and despite his tender years has even turned out for the Under-23s, managing to score on his debut.











The starlet though doesn't want to stop and has expressed his hope of making it to the senior side one day.



When asked for his role model and a player he looks up to, Brewster said that it has to be current Barcelona star Suarez. The Liverpool talent also believes when it comes to style of play, he is similar to Suarez.





On his idol the youngster, told his club's official website: “Luis Suarez. I know he is no longer in the Premier League but what a player he was for Liverpool!

"Suarez is amazing and I look up to him.



"His playing style is a bit like mine, quick feet, can score goals and if I could play for Liverpool’s first team like him one day that would be amazing."



Brewster also took time to praise Roberto Firmino, who is the current Liverpool star he admires the most.



“It’s got to be Roberto Firmino.



"I try and mimic the way he plays and try and be myself as well.



"Firmino is a team player and he scores goals.”

