If Bayern Munich Perform They’ll Beat Arsenal Again – Former Germany Star

Former Bayer Leverkusen defender Jens Nowotny is not expecting Bayern Munich to drop their levels against Arsenal at the Emirates tonight.



Bayern Munich are coming to north London as overwhelming favourites win the Champions League last 16 tie after dismantling Arsenal 5-1 at the Allianz Arena in the first leg last month.











Arsenal have again flattered to deceive in Europe and are in need of a miracle and a major shock at the Emirates against Bayern Munich, but Nowotny is not expecting any surprises.



The former Leverkusen defender admits that Bayern Munich cannot afford to let their guard down tonight in north London, but has insisted that regular watchers of the Bundesliga know that the German champions are used to playing in such kinds of big games.





Nowotny is confident that Bayern Munich will go on to beat Arsenal if they hold their level of performance.

Speaking to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the former defender said: “Yes [the tie is almost over], but they will still need to concentrate 100 per cent to win the return leg.



“The Bavarians will be safe if they play at their usual levels and those who watch the Bundesliga know that they can win at the Emirates.



“Bayern Munich are used to playing these kind of games.”



If Arsenal expectedly go out of the Champions League it will be the seventh season in a row that they will fail to make it past the last 16 of the competition.

