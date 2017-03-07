XRegister
X
07/03/2017 - 10:49 GMT

If Liverpool Do This Then They’ll Finish In Top Four – Former Reds Star

 




Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor has explained that he is fully confident of the Reds finishing in the top four if they manage to keep their star performers fit until the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s team started the season strongly before losing momentum after the turn of the year; Liverpool have managed to win just three times in 13 games in all competitions in 2017 as they dropped out of the top four.




The Merseyside giants’ slump coincided with the club losing their key player Sadio Mane to international duty in January as the Senegalese went away to represent his country in the Africa Cup of Nations.

However Klopp, whose side beat Arsenal 3-1 at the weekend to return to the top four, still didn’t dip into the winter transfer market, a decision which has come in for criticism from some corners.
 


But Mellor believes Liverpool can still qualify for next season’s Champions League, provided they keep their key players fit for the remainder of the season.

“We have seen that Liverpool don’t have the biggest of squads, January and February certainly told us that”, he said on LFC TV.

“But between now and the end of the season, if we keep our key players fit and on that sort of form, then I have every belief and confidence that we can achieve a top four finish and Champions League football returning to Anfield next season.”

Liverpool, who will next face Burnley on Sunday, are currently fourth in the league table with 52 points from 27 games.
 